Found for Auction: 1974 BMW 3.0 CSL in Rare Taiga Metallic Green Is 1-of-4 Ever Made

What makes a car quintessentially "Batmobile-esque?" Some say it's a dark gray Lamborghini Murcielago immortalized as Bruce Wayne's "stealthy" form of transport in The Dark Knight, or a long, black, front-engined ride from the Burton era. Others swear that nothing comes close to the black and red 1966 Ford Thunderbird from the original TV series. But what about a bright green 1970s BMW homologation special?

That's exactly what this 1974 BMW 3.0 CSL "Batmobile" is that's currently up for bidding on Bring a Trailer, and it's an icon in its own way.

BMW created the 3.0 CSL out of a need to qualify the popular 3.0 CS for the European Touring Car Championship, producing 1,265 lightweight variants of the CS (the "L" in CSL standing for "leicht" or "light"). The car featured a massive 440-pound weight reduction courtesy of a new unibody built from thinner metal, a mixture of steel and aluminum body panels, and plexiglass side windows. Its most iconic feature, however, was the new aerodynamic package comprised of a large front air dam, front fender fins, and a huge rear wing with a supplementary roof spoiler. This enhanced aero is what earned the 3.0 CSL its "Batmobile" nickname and a spot on nearly every child's wall.