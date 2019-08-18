One-of-Three 1939 Type 64 by Porsche Fails to Sell at Monterey After Massive Auction Snafu

Expectations were high leading up to Saturday's RM Sotheby's auction in Monterey, where one Ferdinand Porsche-built "Type 64" was slated to cross the block and fetch a huge sum in the process. After busy debate on how the car, which was actually built 10 years before Porsche AG was formed, should be classified, clarification was reached with an anticipated sale price of $20 million, per the auction house. However, the car remains up for sale as a collective blunder nixed any chance of it going home with another collector this weekend.

As the Type 64 rolled onto the stage with applause from the event's millionaire-crowded audience, a starting bid of "$30 million" was supposedly announced by the auctioneer. The number flashed on screens surrounding the room and rapid-fire calls shot the price up to a believed $70 million, wowing everyone who had expected the rare German machine to go for less than a third of that price.

It was then, amidst the roar of laughs and partial doubt, that the auctioneer clarified over the microphone that the starting bid was, in fact, $13 million. In turn, the current bid was at $17 million rather than the comparatively lofty $70 million figure.

Renowned Ferrari collector David Lee captured the ordeal on camera and uploaded the video to Instagram early Sunday morning.