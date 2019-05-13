1939 Porsche Type 64: One of Stuttgart's First Creations Heads to Auction at Monterey Car Week

An incredibly rare and historically significant Porsche will be crossing the auction block this summer during Monterey Car Week. Scheduled to see the limelight at the RM Sotheby’s auction in August is a fully restored 1939 Porsche Type 64, which is widely and highly considered Porsche’s first-ever automobile. The Type 64 arguably set the design template for nearly every succeeding Porsche model in the post-war era. Volkswagen commissioned Ferdinand Porsche to build three motorsports variants of its new KdF-Wagen, all with the idea of commemorating and promoting Germany’s newly built Autobahn roadway network at the time. The KdF-Wagen was the precursor to the Volkswagen Beetle Type 1. That project resulted in the Type 64.

RM Sotheby's

It started life as a parts-bin special from the Type 38 prototype that preceded it, but it featured a reinforced chassis and an uprated engine with hopes to make it a “record-setting" automobile. Powered by a 1.1-liter flat-four, the Type 64 produced 50 horsepower and achieved a top speed of around 99 miles per hour. Of the three total examples built, one got destroyed during World War II, while another was vandalized by American troops who reportedly took it for a joyride until the engine died and eventually destroyed it in May of 1945. That car eventually was rebuilt and recently put on display at the Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

RM Sotheby's