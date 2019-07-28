Unseen Photos of James Dean's Fatal Porsche 550 Spyder Wreck Heading to Auction

​It seems this is the summer for some genuinely incredible automotive-related artifacts to come out of hiding. Earlier this month, we saw a portion of Elvis Presley’s private car collection surface, which will be auctioned off for the first time ever in history. Now, RR Auction in Boston is listing some never-released photos of James Dean’s horrific and fatal car accident in his Porsche 550 Spyder.

The collection consists of a total of 30 black-and-white physical prints from the scene of Dean’s infamous accident on Sept. 30, 1955, many of which have never been released to the public. The famed Hollywood star met his fate when a Ford Tudor sedan supposedly cut him off at an intersection on Route 466 in Cholame, California. Dean was supposedly on his way to a motorsports event in Salinas at the time.

The photos were originally meant as evidence in a lawsuit attempt by former Porsche mechanic Rolf Wutherich, who was riding with Dean at the time of the incident. They were eventually collected by Robert Everett Coyle, who represented the insurance company covering the Ford driver, Donald Turnupseed, at the time. But the case never made it to the courthouse and Wurtherich returned to West Germany in 1957.