Porsche 550one: Designer De Silva Reveals Never-Before-Seen Modern 'Lil' Bastard'

Long rumored but only recently confirmed, the fact that Dr. Ferdinand Piech ordered Volkswagen design head Walter De Silva to craft a modern-day “Lil’ Bastard,” the Porsche that legendary actor James Dean was killed in, is now solidly out of the bag. And now that the legendary designer is retiring, he's posted the car on his own Instagram page. “2008 - Porsche 550one The Little Bastard Design by Walter De Silva, Peter Wauda, Christian Felske, Romi Rost. Project wanted by Prof. Dr. Ferdinand Piech,” the Porsche family patriarch who was in charge of all that was Volkswagen, the post says.

What Piech wanted was almost always made to happen somehow, and De Silva began working on a midengined roadster with lines inspired, but not copied from, the original 550. It was even silver like Dean’s car. As for Dean, it is difficult to overstate what a cultural icon he was on Sept. 30, 1955, when he and his mechanic were driving on a two-lane California highway near Salinas en route to participate in a race. A Ford wagon made a left turn in front of Dean, and the cars collided. Dean suffered a broken neck and was pronounced dead that evening. The Lil’ Bastard was damaged beyond repair. So it was an important part of Porsche’s early years in the U.S.—if James Dean had one, they must be cool. Millions of teenaged girls wept into their pillows. Dean was awarded the Oscar that year posthumously, and “Rebel Without a Cause” became a rallying cry for young men. It was as if the Elvis of actors had been killed.

