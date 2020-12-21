Elvis Presley’s 1969 Mercedes-Benz 600 Was a Complicated Chapter in The King’s Car History

While Elvis Presley has been gone since his passing in 1977, he and his likeness are still worth a pretty penny. I'm not talking about the countless infomercial trinkets bearing a shoddy resemblance of the pop culture icon—I'm talking about an otherwise ordinary Mercedes-Benz that seems to have fetched an extra $144,888 simply because it was owned by The King.

Last week a 1969 Mercedes-Benz 600 sold on Bring a Trailer for $288,888. A similar 1971 Mercedes 600 with 37,000 miles was the next highest-priced Mercedes 600 sold, for $140,000 last July, of the dozen such cars the website has handled.

The difference? The 1969 Mercedes was once owned by Elvis. As was his propensity, he gave it away. He usually gave away Cadillacs, but he also gave Beale Street clothier-to-the-stars Bernard Lansky a tiny three-wheeled Messerschmitt. He did give another Mercedes to Shelby County Sheriff Bill Morris, back in the days when you could do things like that without ending up on 60 Minutes. Morris repaid the favor by deputizing Elvis and giving him and several of his Memphis Mafia members badges.

As every young person who grew up in Memphis knew—me included—Elvis was a night owl who would often travel in a convoy during the wee hours. Traffic signals were merely advisory. No doubt having a badge was helpful, but do you think there was any police officer in West Tennessee who would arrest Elvis? Not after he would regularly dole out $100 bills to the officers who worked near Graceland.