The Porsche 550 Spyder Is a Lot More Than Just James Dean's Last Ride

Apart from being nearly a decade older, mid-engine with a flat-four, and made of aluminum instead of steel and fiberglass, the Porsche 550 Spyder is just like an original Lotus Elan in spirit. As light as engineering would allow it, powered by an innovative, rev-happy engine, and tough enough to go endurance racing against the always bigger and more powerful competition.

Introduced in 1953 and weighing in at just 1,212 pounds, the 550 Spyder was designed to dominate the small displacement classes. It had a spaceframe chassis made more rigid by tricks such as a load-bearing dashboard, and the 1.5-liter flat-four behind the driver was developed by Austrian engineering master and later Porsche chairman Dr. Ernst Fuhrmann. It featured a Hirth-type crankshaft, double-overhead cams and twin-spark ignition, all driven by bevel gears in the name of reliability. Retired after just 90 units left the Porsche factory, the 550 Spyder also became an icon in America, mostly thanks to motorsport fan and rebel without a cause James Dean.