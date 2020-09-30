How Porsche’s Popularity In the United States Made It a Sports Car Powerhouse

Fun fact: 74.6% of Porsches sold around the world in 1965 went to the United States. It's safe to say that Porsche wouldn't be anywhere near as huge as it is today if it hadn't been for Porsche fans here, and that's all thanks to a couple of early dealerships who knew exactly how to sell them. Porsche celebrates its 70th year in the United States this fall, and the story of how they got here—and how Porsche became so big—all goes back before the first 356 ever hit German streets.

Corporate Archives Porsche AG Ferdinand Porsche (right), his son Ferry Porsche (middle) and 356 body designer Erwin Komenda (left) next to Porsche 356 No. 1 in Gmünd, Austria, where Porsches were initially built.

Austrian expat Max Hoffman fled Europe for New York in 1941, fearing the worst as a man of Jewish descent in a continent threatened by Nazis, per the Automotive Hall of Fame. In 1947, he opened Hoffman Motor Car Company on New York City's Park Avenue, which grew into a successful importer of European cars—so much so that they started importing smaller brands, too, so long as those brands had a decent shot at success. Hoffman already knew Ferdinand Porsche from his years as a lawyer in Vienna, but it was journalist Max Troesch who tipped Hoffman off that the Porsche 356 was really, really good, and encouraged him to reach out to Porsche. The first two 356s—both 1.1-liter coupes—arrived at Hoffman's dealership in fall 1950.

Corporate Archives Porsche AG Ferry Porsche (left) and Max Hoffman (right) meet on Hoffman's apartment terrace on New York City's Park Avenue, December 1951.