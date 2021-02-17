2022 McLaren Artura Hybrid: 3,300 Pounds, 671 HP From an Electrified V6

While electrified power and low weight are key to the Artura recipe, McLaren hasn't rested on its laurels when it comes to the rest of the running gear. Hydraulic steering, a McLaren staple, remains in redesigned form here to be lighter (in system weight, not feel) while Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires have been enhanced to deliver grip comparable to the P Zero Trofeo R compound found on the 600LT. The improved tires, old-school steering, and aforementioned e-differential pair with a new rear suspension system, rear spoiler, and diffuser to apparently make the Artura both more agile and stable. Carbon-ceramic brakes with aluminum calipers (six-piston monobloc fronts, four-piston rears) as well as the Artura's front suspension system are also similar to those found on the 600LT.

Featuring a design "shrink-wrapped" around typical McLaren supercar proportions, the Artura's body is made of "superformed" aluminum and carbon fiber. McLaren attempted to minimize the number of panel gaps on display and, hence, the car's entire rear clamshell is made of one big, single piece. Aesthetically and perhaps unsurprisingly, it doesn't look dramatically different from the 570S. Not that it's necessarily a bad thing but if McLaren told us the Artura was a facelifted version of that car, I would've believed them. Meanwhile, the new driver-centered interior contains an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and it's capable of receiving over-the-air updates. It's also where drivers will get access to the car's all-important Variable Drift Control system first seen on the 720S.

For those fortunate enough to actually consider the McLaren Artura as a potential purchase, first deliveries are scheduled for the third quarter of 2021.