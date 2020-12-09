LeBron James Drives a Porsche 918 Because the Man's Got Taste, You Know?

LeBron James may be known as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but occasionally, he shows up to help sell a few cars. Most recently, he's been in ads for the new GMC Hummer EV, and before that, he spoke of rolling around in a Kia K900.

Make no bones about it, though—LeBron does have taste of his own, and it's impeccable. Here's the best car of his I've seen to date: a Porsche 918 Spyder.