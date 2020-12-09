LeBron James Drives a Porsche 918 Because the Man's Got Taste, You Know?

The former Kia spokesman appears to have traded up.

Instagram | e30alex99
LeBron James may be known as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but occasionally, he shows up to help sell a few cars. Most recently, he's been in ads for the new GMC Hummer EV, and before that, he spoke of rolling around in a Kia K900

Make no bones about it, though—LeBron does have taste of his own, and it's impeccable. Here's the best car of his I've seen to date: a Porsche 918 Spyder. 

Has any video in the past year given off chiller vibes than LeBron waving hang-loose out the roof of a Porsche before speeding off? Well, besides that skateboarding dude with the cranberry juice. Nope, I can't think of one, either. 

The "KING 918" plates are a nice touch, too. 

Instagrammer e30alex99 spotted LeBron's 918 from the HOV lane, only to have James wave and then speed off. 

Perhaps LeBron still enjoys a fine K900 or two, and it is highly possible that the new Hummer will be of interest. Let's be honest, though: Porsche's ads are right insofar as there is no substitute for something as nuts as a 918. Perhaps this short clip of a Lakers star enjoying life and enjoying his Porsche is what we all need right now. Channel your inner LeBron, and go for a nice drive. 

