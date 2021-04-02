1955 Porsche 550 Spyder Emerges from California Storage Container After 35 Years in Hiding

Following the Turnbulls' success with the car, it was sold to Gunnarson in 1963, who had last registered the car in 1994 after restoring it in the early '80s, according to Green. Although it had been tagged 27 years ago, Green claims the car had not been taken out of the container for 35 years.

This particular 550 Spyder is serial number 0069 and was piloted by famous outboard motorboat racer Loretta Turnbull and her brother Ray in the late '50s and early '60s after being purchased from its original owner, Albert Hosking of Pasadena, California. It was in Hosking's hands that the car was painted red from its original white soon after he bought it in 1955.

Soon after finding the vehicle, Green says in a Facebook post that he "immediately called my friend and filmmaker Blue Nelson because I knew he grew up with these cars in the family and knew the top Porsche collectors in the world." Soon afterward, the car found a new home. The sum paid for the vehicle was not stated, but these cars never go cheap. The Spyder in question changed hands from Turnbull to Gunnarson for just $2,000 in 1963, but today the rare aluminum-bodied Porsches typically fetch deep into the six figures.

Speaking of re-discovering the car, Green added that "It’s been a surreal experience" and that "I’m not only honored to say I was part of the discovery, but equally so that I could help find a new home for such a priceless vehicle." Indeed, a car like this with such a rich history deserves a life outside of a shipping container. Let's hope its new owners get it out on the road every now and then.

