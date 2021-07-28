Bet You’ve Never Seen a 1950s Porsche Like This Glockler 356 Carrera 1500 Coupe

It's absolutely incredible how fast the automotive industry has changed. Porsche, for example, won't celebrate its centennial for another 10 years, yet the German car maker has evolved from building the 356, a 35-horsepower air-cooled classic which topped out at 83 miles per hour, to the modern day 911, which can sustain driving at 186 miles per hour for nearly 17 hours straight. While Porsche was busy perfecting its new sports cars, early auto enthusiasts were already picking up the platform to create dedicated racers. Walter Glöckler was a prime example, and his passion for Porsches led to a number of race cars based on the 356, one of which became the inspiration for James Dean's "Little Bastard," and another the unofficial predecessor to the Carrera. Now, Glöckler's one-off coupe is headed to auction where it will almost certainly become the centerpiece to a Porsche fanatic's collection.

via RM Sotheby's

Glöckler had always been a man interested in speed, especially before World War II when he focused on becoming an accomplished amateur motorcycle racer. He later took up the business of selling cars—first Volkswagens, and then eventually becoming the very first dealer for Porsche after the iconic 356 came to life. Glöckler's dealership allowed him to return to his pre-war interest of motorsports. He would tag in his mechanic and engineer, Hermann Ramelow, to help build cars worthy of bearing his family name. This would lead to a run of seven hand-built race cars under Walter's watchful eye, six of which were Porsches. By the third Glöckler special, Porsche's interest was piqued. The German automaker would go on to use the fifth car, the Glöckler-Porsche 1500 Super, as inspiration for the 550 Spyder. The very last car to sport the dealer's marque was the 1954 Glöckler-Porsche 356 Carrera 1500 Coupe. The car started as an all-original 1954 356 "Pre-A." Despite the vehicle being serialized upon leaving the factory, the 356's Kardex (which is akin to a Porsche-supplied warranty card) leaves the chassis number blank which was common for cars designated for special coachworking. Warranty be damned, because the car wouldn't need any sort of factory guarantee—it was destined to be torn apart and sent to compete in the 1954 Mille Miglia.

via RM Sotheby's