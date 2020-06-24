Aston Martin's New 180-HP, Carbon Fiber Motorcycle Hits the Track
Limited to just 100 units, the 997cc AMB 001 puts out 180 horsepower and weighs only 396 pounds.
Late last year, Aston Martin took the wraps off of the gorgeous AMB 001, a track-only literbike built in collaboration with bikemaker Brough Superior. Now, Aston Martin would like us to tell you that, in spite of everything going on in the world, development on the limited-run motorcycle is going just fine, thank you very much.
Seen here undergoing dynamic testing at France's Circuit Pau-Arnos is an AMB 001 test mule wrapped in Aston's signature green-yellow camouflage. Limited to just 100 units and each carrying a price tag of around $120,000, the first deliveries of Gaydon's hyperbike will happen at the end of the year.
Before you all go writing this thing off as just another very pretty, very expensive toy for rich playboys, there's also some real engineering going on here including carbon fiber work taken from the world of aerospace.
"One of the key design features of the AMB 001 is an aluminum fin that runs along the full length of a carbon fiber tank, passing under the saddle and out onto the rear," said Brough Superior boss Thierry Henriette. "The body holding the fin and supporting the saddle is one of the areas where we called on the unique knowledge of [French engineering firm] Mecano ID, who joined the project to apply specialist aerospace-quality carbon fiber skills to the exclusive AMB 001."
All of its hand-painted body panels are carbon, as is the rear subframe. Bolt those onto a CNC'd aluminum frame, forged aluminum wheels, and Fior billet aluminum front suspension, and the AMB 001 weighs just 396 pounds dry. Should make light work for its 180-horsepower, turbocharged 997cc V-twin engine.
In case you're a visual learner and aren't already salivating, here are some more beauty shots of the AMB 001 by Aston Martin and Brough Superior to drool over.
