Aston Martin's New 180-HP, Carbon Fiber Motorcycle Hits the Track

Late last year, Aston Martin took the wraps off of the gorgeous AMB 001, a track-only literbike built in collaboration with bikemaker Brough Superior. Now, Aston Martin would like us to tell you that, in spite of everything going on in the world, development on the limited-run motorcycle is going just fine, thank you very much.

Seen here undergoing dynamic testing at France's Circuit Pau-Arnos is an AMB 001 test mule wrapped in Aston's signature green-yellow camouflage. Limited to just 100 units and each carrying a price tag of around $120,000, the first deliveries of Gaydon's hyperbike will happen at the end of the year.