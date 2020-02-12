2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster: The Prettiest Way To Do 190 MPH With The Top Down

As previously promised, the 2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster is here. Surprising exactly no one, it looks like a riot and we can't wait to take one for a spin.

It's powered by the same AMG-sourced engine found in the Coupe: a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V-8 making 503 horsepower and 505 pound-feet of torque. That V-8 is exclusively attached—for now—to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. The Vantage Roadster will go from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.7 seconds and top out at 190 mph with the roof intact, 0.2 seconds and five mph slower than the fixed-top variant, respectively.