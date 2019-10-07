Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Test Mule Teases Upcoming Open-Air Stunner

The wait is almost over. Aston Martin provided our first look at the upcoming Vantage Roadster and just as we expected, it's every bit as gorgeous as the coupe, if not more so. Photographs released by the automaker show a matte-black pre-production test mule featuring a cloth soft top that'll presumably go up and down at the press of a button.

Everything else, however, looks mostly unchanged from the 195-miles-per-hour coupe. The car is expected to use the same twin-turbo, 4.0-liter V-8 from Mercedes-AMG producing 503 horsepower and 505 pound-feet of torque. The previous-gen Roadster added 220 pounds to the Vantage's curb weight, a penalty that will likely be present in the new one as well. Currently, the coupe weighs in at 3,373 pounds.

Those looking to cancel out the convertible's weight difference might consider opting for the inevitable manual transmission, which is reportedly 210 pounds lighter than the automatic. Who said manuals aren't as fast?