2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante: All About That Drop-Top Sexiness

Year, Make, Model: 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante

Topline: Coming in hot on the heels of Aston Martin’s best grand tourer its ever produced, the DBS Superleggera, the British marque has dropped the super GT’s top for a convertible Volante variant available later this year.

What’s New: It’s a convertible and that’s about it. The Volante iteration of the DBS Superleggera keeps all of the basic comfort and performance features as the hardtop, but increases the amount of headroom—at least when the top is down—exponentially.

Underneath the DBS Superleggera Volante’s clamshell hood sits the same twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V-12 as the standard DBS Superleggera. The mighty V-12 makes the same 715 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. Top speed is claimed to be 211 miles per hour, the fastest convertible in the company’s history. What customers can look forward to is the noise produced by the sonorous twin-turbocharged V-12 engine being uninterrupted by either roof or windows thanks to the Volante’s retractable roof.