Aston Martin Stokes the DBS GT Zagato’s Fires to the Tune of 760 HP

Based on Aston Martin’s DBS Superleggera, the DBS GT Zagato uses a twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V-12 engine which in standard guise makes 715 horsepower. Neither Zagato nor Aston Martin is saying how the companies tuned the V-12 engine to produce that power, however, according to The Drive’s editors’ own experience with the car, we’d be surprised that either did anything but change the super grand tourer’s engine tune.

According to Aston Martin, the DBS GT Zagato is finished in Supernova Red, a paint color only available to Zagato owners who pick the “Centenary Edition,” and also features exposed carbon fiber accents, Satin Black and Gold-machined aluminum wheels, an exposed gloss carbon-fiber roof, carbon-fiber diffuser, and 18-carat gold Aston Martin badge wings. Inside, the interior is decorated in Caithness Spicy Red leather with Zagato “Z” quilting and the “Z” pressed into the super grand tourer’s aluminum paddle shifters.

Speaking ahead of the car’s unveiling, Aston Martin Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman, said, “The design studio at Aston Martin has risen to the task magnificently, working alongside Andrea Zagato and his team. They have taken the already fabulous DBS Superleggera and shaped it into something which retains its Aston Martin identity, yet expresses itself as only a Zagato can. It is the modern expression of a timeless icon.”