The 300-MPH Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Is a $5.19M Cruise Missile
Only 30 examples of Bugatti's fastest-ever car will be built.
In August, renowned test driver Andy Wallace piloted a “near-production” prototype version of the Bugatti Chiron to an eye-watering 304.773 mph at Volkswagen’s famed test track in Ehra-Lessien, Germany. That phrase suggested the French automaker intended to sell a few cars capable of reaching that record speed—indeed, meet the $5.19 million Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+.
Just 30 copies of the Super Sport 300+ will be built. The cars use the same insane 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine nicknamed “Thor,” which is good for 1,578 horsepower, and the beautiful longtail bodywork with exposed carbon fiber. But the production model—if such a term can be used for something so exclusive—will feature a few changes to make sure no one attempts to replicate Bugatti's 300+ mph feat on public roads.
The Chiron Super Sport 300+ trades its array of laptops, telemetry gear, and integrated roll cage for a finished two-seat interior replete with carbon fiber and Beluga Black leather (Note: This does not come from whales). It's also got a slightly higher ride height to improve road usability. But the biggest safeguard is the electronic speed limiter, which Motor1 reports will be set at 273.4 mph. It remains to be seen whether Bugatti will allow owners to retrofit their cars to the appropriate 300+ mph spec.
Interested? Not only will you have to set aside $5.19 million, you'll have to act fast, too. We mentioned only 30 are being made, but Motor1 also reports that the available number is down to 29 after a wealthy attendee at Bugatti's reveal party this weekend signed the papers and plunked down a deposit on the spot.
