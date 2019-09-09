The 300-MPH Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Is a $5.19M Cruise Missile

In August, renowned test driver Andy Wallace piloted a “near-production” prototype version of the Bugatti Chiron to an eye-watering 304.773 mph at Volkswagen’s famed test track in Ehra-Lessien, Germany. That phrase suggested the French automaker intended to sell a few cars capable of reaching that record speed—indeed, meet the $5.19 million Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+.

Just 30 copies of the Super Sport 300+ will be built. The cars use the same insane 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine nicknamed “Thor,” which is good for 1,578 horsepower, and the beautiful longtail bodywork with exposed carbon fiber. But the production model—if such a term can be used for something so exclusive—will feature a few changes to make sure no one attempts to replicate Bugatti's 300+ mph feat on public roads.