Bugatti Retires From Chasing Top Speed Records After Chiron Shatters 300-MPH Barrier

Ever since the original Veyron came on the scene in 2005, whenever pub discussions were held about the fastest cars in the world, the word "Bugatti" usually wasn't far behind. However, after rocketing past 300 miles per hour in a "pre-production" modified Chiron, it looks like Bugatti's record-chasing days are over with brand president Stephan Winkelmann confirming the news shortly after setting the new benchmark. I mean, if you're gonna leave, you might as well go out on top.

In a statement celebrating the Chiron hitting 304.773 miles per hour, Winkelmann said this would be the last speed record the ultra-luxury automaker would attempt.

"However, ladies and gentlemen, this was the very last time for us," said Winkelmann. "We were the first ones to achieve this incredible milestone and we engraved our names in the history books forever. From now on, our minds and our focus will stay on different projects."