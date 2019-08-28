Rapper Post Malone Drops $3,000,000 on All-White Bugatti Chiron

It appears that Post Malone is looking to add some serious spice to his already diverse collection of automobiles, as he allegedly became the proud new owner of a stunning 2019 Bugatti Chiron earlier this week. The selling price for the all-white speed machine? A cool $2,999,995—or basically $5 bucks shy of three-million bucks.

News of the rapper's vehicular purchase was shared to YouTube by OB Prestige Auto, a high-end dealership in Montreal, Canada, that specializes in ultra-exclusive vehicles from the likes of Bugatti, Koenigsegg, and Ferrari. According to the video, Malone recently paid the dealership a visit and took the "virgin" Chiron for its maiden drive on a public road.