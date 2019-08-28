Rapper Post Malone Drops $3,000,000 on All-White Bugatti Chiron
The star's new Chiron will join his Rolls-Royce Phantom, Baja-prepped Raptor, LS-swapped C10, and base-model WRX.
It appears that Post Malone is looking to add some serious spice to his already diverse collection of automobiles, as he allegedly became the proud new owner of a stunning 2019 Bugatti Chiron earlier this week. The selling price for the all-white speed machine? A cool $2,999,995—or basically $5 bucks shy of three-million bucks.
News of the rapper's vehicular purchase was shared to YouTube by OB Prestige Auto, a high-end dealership in Montreal, Canada, that specializes in ultra-exclusive vehicles from the likes of Bugatti, Koenigsegg, and Ferrari. According to the video, Malone recently paid the dealership a visit and took the "virgin" Chiron for its maiden drive on a public road.
Malone can be heard sharing his driving impressions while driving the 1,500-horsepower hypercar, saying the Chiron "is not like the McLaren, is not like anything else. Oh my f*cking God." When asked by the passenger if he likes the car, he simply answers "I f*cking love it."
The stunning Chiron is still listed on the dealership's website with just 241 miles on the odometer. It's unclear if these miles were driven pre- post-delivery to the showroom, as the video claims the hypercar has never been driven on the streets prior to Malone taking ownership. Regardless, we're sure Mr. Malone didn't mind the stupidly low mileage on the car, especially if it came with a "friends and family" discount.
While the music star doesn't share too much with fans or the media when it comes to his stable of rides, it's not that hard to keep track of his purchases, especially considering he always takes time to chat and snap selfies with fans while he's at car dealerships. As far as we know, he's currently the lucky owner of a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a purpose-built F-150 Raptor Baja Racer, an LS-swapped restomod Chevy C10 pickup truck, and a pretty bare-bones Subuary WRX with an automatic transmission. Why an auto? Because he allegedly can't (or doesn't want to) drive a stick.
Rock on, dude.
