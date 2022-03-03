Post Malone Is Selling His White-on-White 2019 Bugatti Chiron

Needless to say, this is likely one of those "if you have to ask..." situations because the duPont listing prompts interested parties to "call for price" rather than list it out in the public. As a refresher, the Bugatti Chiron uses a quad-turbo, 8.0-liter W16 making 1,479 horsepower and 1,180 pound-feet of torque, topping out at 260 mph. The Chiron's abilities were recently the subject of controversy after one Czech millionaire approached its top speed out on the unrestricted albeit public German autobahn, something he could now face jail time over.

Anywho, followers of Post Malone's automotive acquisitions will likely already be familiar with the car on sale here. It's just one of the several white cars the artist has owned. Among the collection has been a white Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster, a white Ford GT, a white Shelby F-150 Super Snake, a white Rolls-Royce Phantom (along with, get this, a black one), and a white Lambo Urus—a car that was eventually sold to car YouTuber TheStradman.

I know YouTube can indeed be quite lucrative but something tells me Post Malone's undoubtedly seven-figure Bugatti will be going to somebody a little higher profile than someone who vlogs about cars on the internet.

