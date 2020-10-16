The Mind-Blowing Process Behind Bugatti's Handcrafted Silver Badge

It weighs 5.29 ounces. It's made from 970-grade sterling silver that's embossed several times with up to 1,100 tons of force. It's the enameled oval badge known as the Macaron, and on the Chiron, you find the modern equivalent of what company founder Ettore Bugatti attached to his first official Bugatti car in late 1909, the Type 13. Here's all you need to know about the only part of a modern Bugatti made with no consideration towards its weight.

Before coming up with the Macaron, Ettore Bugatti designed a somewhat similar logo for his previous employer, the engine manufacturer Deutz of Cologne, Germany. For his own badge, Ettore cut a cylinder with a diameter of 45 millimeters at an angle of 30 degrees to end up with a flat oval that didn't compromise his horseshoe grilles like a radiator figure would have. Acknowledging their pre-war popularity, Bugatti finally put a dancing elephant on the Bugatti Type 41 Royale in 1926, which happens to be a replica of a sculpture created by his deceased brother, Rembrandt.



Bugatti's Macaron features the founder's initials in black, as well as 60 red dots on a white surrounding border. According to Bugatti, red stands for power and passion, white for elegance and nobility, and black for excellence and courage. There's also the legend that the 60 dots symbolize pearls or threads in a style that conformed to the period's Art Nouveau fashion.