Check Out Post Malone’s Secret All-White Car Collection

Austin Richard Post, more commonly known by his stage name Post Malone, is an automotive enthusiast with a taste for performance and style, as it turns out. A YouTube video from TheStradman reveals the musician has a quite a few high-end vehicles, as you might expect for a performer of his stature.

As reported by AutoEvolution, the video came about as TheStradman, aka James Lucas Condon, had to pick up a vehicle he'd purchased from the famous musician. The ride in question was a 2019 Lamborghini Urus, packing a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 under the hood sporting 641 horsepower. The hi-po SUV looks resplendent in white with a black interior, though it's just one vehicle of many from the Post Malone stable.