Show Us a More Dangerous Vehicle Than This Motorized Railroad Chair

Coming up with a form of transportation both humbler and more hazardous than a truck chassis power by a Harbor Freight generator motor requires either a copy of Garry's Mod, or a pile of scrap and the wherewithal to turn it into something that rolls. You'd think the latter would be behind the motorized contraption you see here, but surprisingly, you'd be wrong, because not only does this thing ostensibly have a purpose, it has a name: draisine.

A draisine, or a speeder in American parlance, is a light railed vehicle typically used to transport rail maintenance crews. This one, according to the Interurban Era Twitter account where we found it, is said to have been built by a Swiss railroad for track inspection. They were able to make it so small because it was designed for a narrow-gauge line, where the rails are closer together, which is more common in mountainous areas.