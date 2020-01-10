Would You Risk Your Life on a 55-MPH Electric Scooter?

You may have heard something in recent weeks about a three-wheeled, 38-mph hazard called the D-Fly Dragonfly. Its British designer claims it to be the world's first "hyperscooter," and for this contraption, they want almost $5,000. It's truly absurd, however, to call the Dragonfly the world's first hyperscooter. A much faster machine has been on the market for months. It's called the Nanrobot RS7, and not only is it about $2,000 cheaper; it can hit speeds that'd make Andy Green pucker.

Nanrobot Nanrobot RS7

Nanrobot's RS7 (not to be confused for the Audi of the same name) features a single 3,200-watt (4.3-horsepower) electric motor on its rear axle, which can propel it up to a speed of 55 mph. That's almost twice the speed you're allowed to do on a moped in most US states, and more than enough to give you a legendary case of road rash if you hit a pothole large enough to swallow the RS7's 11-inch tires. Stopping before you hit said pothole may be a possibility, as the RS7 features disc brakes front and rear, each with drilled rotors for reduced weight.

