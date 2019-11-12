Take a Behind-the-Scenes Tour of the 1,000-MPH Bloodhound LSR Cockpit

Less than a year after the Bloodhound SSC program ran out of cash and briefly rant to a halt, the Britain-based outfit's bid to shatter the land speed record is back on track and currently on testing duty in the Hakskeenpan desert of South Africa. For weeks now the renamed Bloodhound LSR has been undergoing shakedowns in the hands of pilot Andy Green, who already reached the speed of 500 miles per hour in the vehicle last week. However, man and machine have a long way to go before they reach the program's ultimate goal: steamrolling the land speed record.

Piloting the Bloodhound LSR to its intended top speed of 1,050 mph can't be performed with parts plucked from a Honda Civic, of course, making us wonder what the controls of a machine built to be the world's fastest car look like?