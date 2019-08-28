Land Speed Record Holder and TV Host Jessi Combs Killed in 400-MPH Jet-Car Crash
Combs was piloting a 52,000-horsepower, jet-propelled machine through Oregon's Alvord Desert when she suffered a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon.
While attempting to break her own land speed record in a 52,000-horsepower machine across Oregon's Alvord Desert, 36-year-old television personality and famous American tradeswoman Jessi Combs was involved in a catastrophic and fatal crash.
Combs was driving a purpose-built racer named the North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger, a 106-foot-long vehicle that's essentially a repurposed F-104 aircraft with jet engines. She had previously earned the title of "Fastest Woman on Four Wheels" by piloting the creation to speeds in excess of 440 miles per hour in 2016, then besting that mark with a 483.227-mph "shakedown run" last year that was cut short by a mechanical failure.
Combs was part of a dedicated crew running at the dry lake bed in southern Oregon with hopes of resetting the benchmark not only for women but speed-seekers in general.
Local news outlets report that the incident was phoned into 911 around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Combs—who notably appeared on TV programs such as Overhaulin' and All Girls Garage while also acting as a host on Mythbusters—tweeted last Saturday that she would soon be making the land-speed attempt.
Terry Madden, team member and personal friend of Combs, shared the news of her passing on Instagram Wednesday morning.
Combs carried a variety of titles, several of which she earned from the world of racing in addition to her role as an avid proponent for women in trades and largely male-dominated sectors. She took part in the famous Baja 1000 off-road race and was the first female to compete in the hardcore King of Hammers event, eventually placing first in her class in 2016 for which she was awarded the "Queen of Hammers" moniker.
The Drive will update this article with new information as it becomes available.
- RELATEDJessi Combs Sits Down And Drops Knowledge About HerselfThe World's Fastest Woman sits down with Hoonigan to chat about her life and career.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Bloodhound Land Speed Record Car Is Back and It Wants to Break 1,000-MPH BarrierThe team behind the supersonic car ran out of money in 2018, but new owners have put it back on track for a 500-mph test in October.READ NOW
- RELATEDFerdinand Piëch, the Executive Who Transformed VW Into an Automotive Giant, Dies at 82Piëch was known for both returning Volkswagen to profitability as well as producing some of its biggest, bravest risks.READ NOW