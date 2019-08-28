Land Speed Record Holder and TV Host Jessi Combs Killed in 400-MPH Jet-Car Crash

While attempting to break her own land speed record in a 52,000-horsepower machine across Oregon's Alvord Desert, 36-year-old television personality and famous American tradeswoman Jessi Combs was involved in a catastrophic and fatal crash.

Combs was driving a purpose-built racer named the North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger, a 106-foot-long vehicle that's essentially a repurposed F-104 aircraft with jet engines. She had previously earned the title of "Fastest Woman on Four Wheels" by piloting the creation to speeds in excess of 440 miles per hour in 2016, then besting that mark with a 483.227-mph "shakedown run" last year that was cut short by a mechanical failure.

Combs was part of a dedicated crew running at the dry lake bed in southern Oregon with hopes of resetting the benchmark not only for women but speed-seekers in general.

Local news outlets report that the incident was phoned into 911 around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Combs—who notably appeared on TV programs such as Overhaulin' and All Girls Garage while also acting as a host on Mythbusters—tweeted last Saturday that she would soon be making the land-speed attempt.