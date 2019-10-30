Bloodhound Land Speed Record Car Blasts to 334 MPH in 13 Seconds

The team behind the notorious Bloodhound Land Speed Record (LSR) car is celebrating after its creation achieved its all-time fastest speed of 334 miles per hour.

On Monday, the Bloodhound car made its way to the crusty earth of the Hakskeenpan desert in South Africa where the team would prepare its latest test run over the 12.4-mile-long track that was carefully readied by 317 local residents.

As it set off, the car ran through a series of tests that the team calls "profiles." During the first profile, a basic functionality test is performed to ensure proper steering and braking is occurring below 100 MPH. Next, the car sprints up to 200 MPH using dry power—that is, without using the extra thrust produced by reheat (aka afterburner) on the car's Eurojet EJ200 jet engine—and coasts down to establish rolling resistance.

Once both initial profiles are successfully completed, the car begins its ascent to full speed, digging shallow 2-inch grooves into the surface of the desert as it accelerates from 50 MPH to 300 MPH in just 13 seconds.

Bloodhound LSR CEO Ian Warhurst described the car's sprint as "jaw-dropping" and noted that it was an example of "British engineering at its finest."