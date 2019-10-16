Former Pro Drag Racer Aims to Become World's Fastest Blind Man in Modified Chevrolet Corvette

"At first the officials at the BUB motorcycle speed trials were a little apprehensive when I first called inquiring about my project," Parker told The Drive. "After we formed a relationship they realized I was serious and a professional racer and put my skills and guidance system to the test in a special course. The officials told me if it were not for my past racing history, willing to work with officials, and my professionalism, they would not have considered letting me race."

Parker pushed the envelope further the following year and took an FIM-recognized world record for his class, with no special dispensation for visual impairment. Following his triumph, Parker learned that another blind racer by the name of Mike Newman had just set a record for the highest top speed attained on land, reaching 200.9 miles per hour in a modified Nissan GT-R. With his record run, Newman unintentionally helped Parker find a new, loftier goal, which he'll pursue in a modified 2008 Chevrolet Corvette that's equipped with an audio guidance system developed by a friend of his at Boeing Phantom Works.

"My guidance system is based off GPS," said Parker. "The officials give us access to the course before the races start every day. We plot the centerline. If I go 1 foot off-center I get a tone in that ear. The further I go off-center the tone increases. If I went 20 feet either way off-center it would shut off my bike. It also shuts off the bike when I crossed the finish line, and my engineer can remotely shut me off from the chase vehicle," he added.