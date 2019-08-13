Jaguar Will Give You $3,000 to Dump Your Tesla and Buy an I-Pace Electric Crossover
Jaguar has gone on a mission to lure EV buyers to its newest offering with a "Tesla Conquest" discount—no, really.
Due to the competitive nature of the automotive industry, it’s common to see carmakers take direct aim against some of their rivals to sway buyers—this is called a “conquest” incentive in dealer lingo. Currently, it appears Jaguar is working extra hard at trying to persuade owners and prospective buyers of the Tesla Model 3 to get them into I-Pace all-electric crossovers by offering up to $15,000 in incentives.
According to various tweets shared by seemingly self-admitted Tesla fans who appear to be knocking the deal-on-wheels, it's made up of a $5,000 dealer discount, plus an additional $7,000 “Allowance Credit” and another $3,000 “Tesla Conquest” if you’re coming from a Model S, Model X, or Model 3.
That seems like quite the coupon for an I-Pace, which is Jaguar's first-ever all-electric model that launched just last year with an MSRP of $69,850.
It’s also quite an obvious swing at Tesla owners, for which Jaguar has received a bit of hazing—but hey, at least it gets people talking.
Thus far, the I-Pace has scored positively among the press, scooping up several awards including European Car of the Year, as well as World Car of the Year. It features a dual-electric-motor powertrain capable of up to around 400 horsepower in total and 513 pound-feet of torque, bolstered by a 90-kWh lithium-ion battery.
However, a few factors are still working against the I-Pace when compared to its Tesla rivals as Jaguar doesn’t have a dedicated charging network like Tesla does. Additionally, the I-Pace isn't available at all dealers with few said to be knowledgeable in servicing them.
h/t: Teslarati
- RELATED2019 Jaguar I-Pace Review: Jaguar Goes Electric, and Driving Fans Should Go WildGoogle's Waymo will use the I-Pace for its autonomous fleet. But Jaguar's new EV is so good, you'll want to drive it yourself.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe All-Electric 2019 Jaguar I-Pace First Drive: So Good, It'll Keep You Up at NightListen up, gasheads: The fantastic new Jaguar EV will come silently in the dark and eat your young.READ NOW
- RELATEDWhy Does Jaguar's Electric I-Pace Only Go 234 Miles on a Charge?Jag's electric crossover has a big battery, but only goes 234 miles on a charge. Carnegie Mellon researchers have some theories.READ NOW
- RELATEDJaguar I-Pace Sets a Laguna Seca Electric Car Lap RecordThe Jaguar I-Pace has set the best time around Laguna Seca for an unmodified electric car.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Electric Jaguar I-Pace is Germany's Newest TaxiJaguar is stepping onto its rivals' home turf.READ NOW