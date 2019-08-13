Jaguar Will Give You $3,000 to Dump Your Tesla and Buy an I-Pace Electric Crossover

Due to the competitive nature of the automotive industry, it’s common to see carmakers take direct aim against some of their rivals to sway buyers—this is called a “conquest” incentive in dealer lingo. Currently, it appears Jaguar is working extra hard at trying to persuade owners and prospective buyers of the Tesla Model 3 to get them into I-Pace all-electric crossovers by offering up to $15,000 in incentives. According to various tweets shared by seemingly self-admitted Tesla fans who appear to be knocking the deal-on-wheels, it's made up of a $5,000 dealer discount, plus an additional $7,000 “Allowance Credit” and another $3,000 “Tesla Conquest” if you’re coming from a Model S, Model X, or Model 3.

That seems like quite the coupon for an I-Pace, which is Jaguar's first-ever all-electric model that launched just last year with an MSRP of $69,850. It’s also quite an obvious swing at Tesla owners, for which Jaguar has received a bit of hazing—but hey, at least it gets people talking.