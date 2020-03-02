This Is the Electric BMW Concept i4 Before You're Supposed to See It

BMW has been teasing its all-new electric Gran Coupe for some time. Although the world won't see its unveiling in Switzerland this week as originally planned, the German automaker still promises to meet its deadline with a timely live stream of the car's unveiling. But for those who can't wait, a French automotive forum has released a handful of supposed photos displaying the futuristic BMW Concept i4. The official-looking photos of the Concept i4 surfaced just a day ahead of the scheduled reveal, showcasing very BMW-like press stills of the car outfitted in a beautiful shade of muted gold. Its sharp lines and larger-than-life grille check the boxes of the 4-Series teasers we've seen thus far and sticks to the picturesque design language of BMW's Vision concepts.

BMW is hyping the Concept i4 as a green way to commute without losing the spirit you'd expect from those behind the "Ultimate Driving Machine." “The BMW Concept i4 brings electrification to the core of the BMW brand,” says Adrian van Hooydonk, senior vice president of BMW Group Design. “The design is dynamic, clean, and elegant. In short: a perfect BMW that happens to be zero emission.”

BMW has previously confirmed that the Concept i4 would be good for 523 all-electric horsepower, a number which can push the car from zero to 60 miles per hour in about four seconds. All the while, its 80-kilowatt-hour battery will reportedly provide a range of 373 miles. While we hate the term "Tesla killer," it's hard to deny that these are some good looking numbers. Of course, everything always looks good on paper.