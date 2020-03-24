This New 1998 BMW 740i Has Been in a Bubble for Two Decades, and Now It's Finally for Sale

With so little mileage, this 740i's powertrain—a 4.4-liter M62B44 V-8 and a five-speed ZF automatic going by the photos—won't even be broken in, meaning whoever ends up owning this car will get the authentic '90s new-car experience. It won't be an experience for us Americans, however, because the seller specifically states they won't ship the car to the United States or Japan; it'll have to stay within the boundaries of Europe. Seeing as this pearl of an E38 has already been bid to €48,350 ($51,900) with eight days remaining, though, buying this car would already be out of the question for most people, no matter where they call home.