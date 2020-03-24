This New 1998 BMW 740i Has Been in a Bubble for Two Decades, and Now It's Finally for Sale
Time to burst that bubble.
If you're in the market for a brand-new BMW 7 Series but would rather have a car from the automaker's Ultimate Driving Machine era than one from the electrified age, you're in unusually good luck. This 1998 740i preserved in a complete plastic enclosure has just popped up for sale on German eBay.
Little is known about this Bimmer-in-a-bubble beyond what's specified in its eBay.de listing, posted Saturday. According to the seller, a German registration document dated 1997 shows this car was briefly owned by a woman born in 1927. What happened after the car's registration is unclear, but the original owner's tenure was evidently very brief because the car found its way to its current location in Gogolin Slaski, Poland with just 255 kilometers (158 miles) on the odometer. At some point, the car was committed to "an air capsule with mechanical air circulation," which prevented so much as a speck of dust from landing on its paint over the years.
With so little mileage, this 740i's powertrain—a 4.4-liter M62B44 V-8 and a five-speed ZF automatic going by the photos—won't even be broken in, meaning whoever ends up owning this car will get the authentic '90s new-car experience. It won't be an experience for us Americans, however, because the seller specifically states they won't ship the car to the United States or Japan; it'll have to stay within the boundaries of Europe. Seeing as this pearl of an E38 has already been bid to €48,350 ($51,900) with eight days remaining, though, buying this car would already be out of the question for most people, no matter where they call home.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDThere's a 1998 Plymouth Prowler Prototype Buried in a Tulsa City ParkAnd it'll be under there until 2048.READ NOW
- RELATEDYou Can Buy This Low-Mile Dodge Neon SRT-4 ACR in a Bubble for $100KOr you could buy a Challenger Hellcat from the same brand with three times the horsepower...for $30K less.READ NOW
- RELATEDMaryland Classic Car Drivers Could Soon Face Emissions Tests AgainThis could affect all vehicles between 20 to 39 years old.READ NOW
- RELATED81 Vintage Cars Rusting in a Kansas Scrapyard Can Be Saved for $425,000This might not be the best investment, but...READ NOW
- RELATEDPhotos Show Dozens of Classic Cars Abandoned in Collapsed Train TunnelYou never know what lies beneath.READ NOW