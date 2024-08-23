This BMW ‘858CSL’ Is the Coolest E31 8 Series Build We’ve Ever Seen

Most BMW fans have a love/hate relationship with the original “E31” 8 Series. On the one hand, it’s a gorgeous, classically ’80s-looking grand-touring coupe that was available with a V12 engine. On the other, most models weren’t particularly exciting to drive or very reliable, and were overly complicated. However, some tuning shops have realized the 8 Series’ potential as the basis for killer builds. And this BMW “858CSL” from Reyn Speed Shop in California is quite possibly the best one I’ve ever seen.

The most potent of all original 8 Series’ was the 850CSi: a V12-powered coupe that had the hardware and driving dynamics worthy of an M badge. But that wasn’t enough for Reyn. So the team went to work ripping out an 8 Series’ old mechanical guts, replacing its body with a carbon fiber one, and giving it a much more modern interior.

First, let’s start with the bodywork. Not only is it a full carbon recreation, but it’s been widened with what looks like the same box flairs you’d find on an E30 M3. It’s a genius widebody addition, because the E30’s ’80s style fender flairs work perfectly on the 8 Series. It looks a bit like the E31 BMW M8 prototype that never went into production, just without the rear fender vents. Speaking of vents, Reyn also replaced the original 8 Series’ popup headlights with hood vents, widened the lower headlights, and gave it an entirely new front bumper. As Top Gear Netherlands points out, the nose now resembles Italdesign’s timeless BMW Nazca C2 concept.

However, the real star of the show is what’s under the hood. Instead of BMW’s ancient V12, Reyn stuffed in a stroked 5.8-liter version of the E60 M5’s V10. That’s actually where it gets its name—858. Instead of the E60 M5’s maddening “SMG” automated manual transmission, the 858 CSL uses a true six-speed manual. It must sound incredible, too.

Some E60 M5 bits have made it inside the 858CSL. The steering wheel, center console, shifter, and gauges all look like they were plucked directly from the old M5. Even the seats are from the M5, though they’ve been modded with race harnesses. Sure, it does away with some of the original E31’s classic interior charm, but it makes up for that with more livable amenities.

Reyn showed off its 858CSL at the Legends of the Autobahn show during Monterey Car Week, where it won Best of Show in the tuner class. It maintains the look and vibe of the original while replacing the aging mechanical parts that have frustrated Bimmerphiles. I’ve seen many E31 builds over the years, but this might be the best of them all.

