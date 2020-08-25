What Is This Bizarre Mid-Engine BMW 8 Series Prototype For?

BMW tests all sorts of camouflaged prototypes at tracks and roads across the globe all the time. Lately, it's been the new M3 and M4—we know that for sure on account of the twins' big nostrils. However, there's something lurking around the Nürburgring that's a bit more mysterious. It's 8 Series-based, sure, but as far as we can tell, the engine is in the wrong place. It appears to be in the middle.

The rear end of the car is dressed heavily in camouflage, as is the rear window. And instead of the rear-quarter glass, there are air intakes. Sure, the front is camouflaged as well, but that's perhaps to distract from the fact that there's not much engine up there anymore.