A Collection of 174 Classic Cars Is for Sale in London But We’ve Got Questions

But offloading their hoard seems not to be going smoothly, as prospective buyers are ringing alarm bells on social media, reporting poor communication from the seller and even canceled sales. Worse still, though, are misrepresented cars, many of which conspicuously wear the wrong plates, and some of which even have the wrong badges, making buying them a risky proposition.

Somewhere in northern London sits a warehouse filled with roughly 175 cars, spanning a period of more than half a century. They belong to a mysterious collector, who, after having accrued them over the last 20 years, is reportedly liquidating them because they're losing their storage spot.

Photos of the collection first found their way online in August via Instagram account @londonbarnfinds. According to The Daily Mail, the cars belong to an unidentified "local businessman," who must re-home every last one of his stored cars as the warehouse where they live is owned by the city, which wants it back.

The process of selling them, however, has been difficult from the start, as on top of the collection being huge, and its owner reclusive, many cars in it are reportedly missing documentation. That becomes only more worrying when one takes second glances at some of the cars, specifically their badges and plates.

Commenters on a photo of a supposed E28 BMW M5, for example, identify it as a lesser 535i, while this purported Mercedes-Benz G 500 is outed by the United Kingdom's public plate database as a 1988 230 GE. More dubious still is what appears to be a Porsche 964 whose plates belong to a 1973 911—an impossibility if it's a real 964, which didn't enter production until the end of the 1980s. Some commenters point to it being a potential replica, though not enough of the car is visible to easily make the call.

All cars in the collection are alleged to have run when parked, though in many cases, that has been a good long while. Some have been registered at least as recently as 2016, though many reportedly haven't been since the 1990s. Almost all are coated in years of dust and bird droppings (the organic kind), while some are missing components, making few to none just a fluid change and a new battery from running again.