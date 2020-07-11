Meet the 200,000-Mile BMW M5 Camera Car Built to Chase Ferraris

It's not every day you come across a clean E39-generation BMW M5 with over 200,000 miles. Likewise, it's not often you find one that's been transformed into a supercar-chasing camera vehicle. This all-black 2002 M5, nicknamed the Bavarian Ranch Hand, is both and it's used to capture stellar rolling shots at upwards of 130 miles per hour.

The car's owner is self-taught filmmaker Jeremy Heslup, the director and executive producer of Valkyr Productions. The BMW came about as Heslup's clients started getting faster—too fast for his old SUV. Trying to keep up with a Ferrari 458 Italia can be a challenge, so he needed to find a new chase vehicle that could stay on-pace with a supercar, carry a camera crew, and be durable enough to do it all day. A used e39 M5 fit the bill perfectly.