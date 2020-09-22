The 2021 BMW M3 and M4 Better Be Amazing to Drive Because Damn

What you're officially looking at is the 2021 BMW M3 and M4. Yes, that is the real nose and, yes, BMW actually chose those colors to debut it in. They've been leaked. They've been spied. We've seen the grilles. You've seen the grilles. Words have been said. This is what these performance legends looks like now, and we are all just going to have to live with that. Let's move on to matters less upsetting, like the new M3 and M4's 3.0-liter S58 twin-turbo inline-six, which redlines at 7,200 rpm and can be had in two configurations: Core and Competition.

Purists will likely gravitate towards the core models which put down 473 horsepower, 406 lb-ft of torque, hit 60 mph in 4.1 seconds, and, most notably perhaps, come exclusively with six-speed manual transmissions. The M3 and M4 Competition, meanwhile, get 503 HP, 479 lb-ft of torque, zero to 60 times of 3.8 seconds, and can only be had with an eight-speed auto. Different strokes for different folks.

Both the core and Competition M cars top out at 155 mph as standard or 180 mph with the M Driver's Package.