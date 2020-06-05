Feast Your Eyes on the 2021 BMW M4's Massive Nostrils

If you were put off by the new BMW 4 Series' massive front grille, the upcoming M version doesn't look like it'll do your eyes any favors.

Uploaded to the r/BMW subreddit is allegedly a shot of Bavaria's new-generation M4 almost completely uncovered and undisguised. Par for the M car course, the high-performance 4 Series appears to get a more aggressive front bumper, fatter fenders, and different wheels. Its controversial kidney grille here has been blacked out, losing the gunmetal pattern seen on the M440i and making the thing look even more, er, imposing.

Further accentuating the grille's presence is the new hood which has two mirrored kidneys stamped into it. Something tells us that if BMW designers could extend those nostrils all the way up to the bottom of the windshield, they would.