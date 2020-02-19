2020 BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupe Review: The Ultimate Identity Crisis

This slightly tall four-door might ride on the same platform as the X1 and X2, and it might benefit from the lowered expectations that come with an entry-level model, but it still needs to impress. Even though you won't be able to get the straight FWD 2 Series Gran Coupe on these shores, this AWD xDrive model will still be people's first taste of front-drive-based BMW sedan, something that's been considered sacrilege for so long.

Half a decade later, BMW is still here—and still promising driver engagement, despite the fact that its American showroom has since added a couple of front-drivers in the X1 and X2 crossovers. In fact, it's almost daring us to complain by tripling down on its transverse engine offerings here with the new 2020 BMW 228i and M235i xDrive Gran Coupe .

Back in 2014, BMW did the unthinkable and launched a front-wheel-drive car in Europe: the 2 Series Active Tourer, a small, minivan-like thing built on the Mini Countryman's platform. Oh, how the faithful rended their garments in hysterics. How could makers of the Ultimate Driving Machines sell out with a front-wheel-drive vehicle in its lineup? How could it possibly get away with such bold disregard for history, lineage, and fun? This will be the end of BMW!

In the M235i, that power flows through an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission with an integrated Torsen limited-slip differential standard. With the optional active cruise package, the transmission will gather information from the navigation system and cruise control sensors to “see” the road conditions ahead and make sure it's always in the best gear for the situation—that includes dropping into a lower gear when it senses a twisty section of road ahead.

Speaking of motors, the M235i xDrive Gran Coupe is packing a potent one. With the turbo inline-four engine putting out 301 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque, it’s the most powerful 4 cylinder motor in BMW’s line up. That’s enough grunt to move the 3,461-pound Gran Coupe to 60mph in 4.7 seconds; call it 4.6 if you tick the box for the optional M Performance package with its turbo overboost function. Top speed is electronically limited at 155 mph, which is not nothing in a car that's smaller than a Toyota Corolla. The 228i model has a less-ferocious version of the same block with 228 horsepower (hey, the number means something!) and gets to 60 mph in six seconds flat.

Unfortunately, the xDrive system found in the M235i is not the same; because of the transverse placement of the Gran Coupe’s 2.0-liter four-cylinder motor, a Haldex-type system is used that primarily shuffles power to the front wheels in normal conditions. Disappointing to those looking for a drift mode, but BMW’s electronically operated rig is actually more responsive than the Haldex AWD systems from competitors like Audi.

I've had a chance to sample BMW’s xDrive system in performance cars like the M5 and M8 Competition . In those models, the system is rear-drive biased with the ability to send up to 100% power to the rear wheels. And it is awesome.

If you’re reading this, your first (and maybe only) question is: “Does it suck?" [ Ed. note: That was certainly mine. ] The answer is a qualified no.

Also on the list of enhancements is BMW’s new wheel slip mitigation system called ARB, which probably stands for something German. Basically, this system puts the AWD slip controller directly into the engine control unit to shorten the signal path and quicken the response time when dividing power between the axles. It works in conjunction with a yaw management system called BMW Performance Control that brakes the inner wheels on a turn to combat power-induced understeer.

When pushed hard on the super narrow twisty mountain roads that surround Lisbon, the Gran Coupe is very planted and solid. BMW saw fit to equip the M235i with a host of suspension enhancements befitting the car's M-Sport badge , including sports suspension, a strut tower tie bar, front subframe bracing and variable M Sport steering that has a tighter ratio for sharper turn-in response.

The system also syncs with the Start-Stop function to deactivate it when you come to a brief stop at an intersection, a feature that was very much appreciated while navigating Lisbon’s narrow city streets.

Further helping fight understeer are the M235i's standard Torsen limited-slip differential between the front wheels and optional 19-inch rims with 235/35 R19 tires (225/40 R18s are fitted as standard). The pairing was welcome as I hustled the car through the never-ending series of switchbacks littering our test route in the hills surrounding Lisbon and discovered it's a surprisingly agile dance partner despite its sort of chunky appearance. With the DTC (Dynamic Traction Control) setting engaged, the M235i xDrive Gran Coupe is given substantially more freedom to slide around before the electronic anti-fun controls kick in to ruin the day. However, even without the computer helping mask any handling weaknesses, the car never felt anything but agile and responsive to steering inputs. Though as you'd expect, the Gran Coupe performs nothing like its rear-drive M240i Coupe sibling. Turn-in is quick for the Gran Coupe, but it doesn’t come close to matching the feel and responsiveness that the actual Coupe displays. Coming off the corners the xDrive system pulls like a freight train, allowing the driver to commit to full throttle far more aggressively than would otherwise be physically possible without the extra set of driven wheels. However, there’s an increased hint of understeer as you approach the limit that the M240i simply does not exhibit.

BMW

Does this ruin it? Not at all. The M235i Gran Coupe is fun in its own way, something like a small Audi fighter in how much of its performance comes down to the AWD system. It’s just not the experience you may be expecting in a car wearing the BMW Roundel and an M Sport badge. FWD Platform = FWD Looks As polarizing as the drivetrain might be to enthusiasts, the styling of the 2020 BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupe (man, I'm getting tired of typing that) isn’t likely to calm any nerves. Its upright posture and short hood are a huge departure from the lithe 2 Series Coupe, which seemed to be the last classically simple BMW out there. If you've ever heard someone talk about the body proportions that come with rear-wheel drive versus front-wheel drive setups, the difference between these two like-sized cars is a perfect example.

BMW

BMW The regular (RWD) 2 Series Coupe.