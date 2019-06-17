BMW’s M Division Eyeing Standalone Models and It’s About Time

M Division’s interest in an in-house model was likely piqued when Mercedes-Benz announced its quasi-separation of its standard luxury-focused Benzs and the tire-immolator AMGs. Since AMG was given room to breathe, the highly acclaimed tuning arm has built the superb AMG GT , a more user-friendly AMG GT 4-Door , and is preparing to deliver the Formula 1-derived AMG One hypercar . And while these cars have preserved the exclusiveness and heritage of AMG, they’ve also netted Daimler bucketloads of cash and publicity. It’s not hard to see why M is now looking to cop the formula.

The news came to light when speaking ahead of the X3 M and X4 M launch in New York, BMW M Division boss Markus Flasch mentioned to Car Sales , that “We are investigating M variants that may also be standalone, that don’t [necessarily] have a predecessor.” A bold proclamation that was later enhanced by Flasch telling the outlet that under his direction, BMW’s M Division was looking at producing more than one M-specific car. Details, however, are few and far between as when Flasch was pressed on his fervor-sparking comments, he said, “we can’t talk about it.”

Recent years has given rise to a more ubiquitous BMW M-badge. It’s been slapped on crossovers, wagons, SUVs, and random diesel sedans to such an extent that nearly every BMW is launched as an M-Performance variant; just take a look at the jumble of letters that make up the X4 M40i . As such, this dilution has some believing it has diminished M’s unique performance draw. BMW, apparently, is aware of this and are now actively looking into whether or not a standalone M model—ala Mercedes-AMG—makes sense. The Drive just has one thing to say; it’s about time.

As to what we’ll see if a bespoke M ever makes it to production, though Flasch was cagey ahead of the launch, his recent interview with Autoblog may point us in the direction M Division is favoring; i.e. electrification. According to the interview, when asked how he wants to mark his caretakership of the M Division, the performance boss said, “In the past, we have had the era of launching turbocharging and all-wheel drive, and if we look forward, my years will be the era of the brand's electrification.” Flasch later goes on to say M is looking at everything from mild hybrids, more performance-oriented hybrids, and full-electric sports and supercars.

M hasn’t had real leadership in recent years. As BMW has stripped it of its exclusivity by branding nearly every model with an M badge, it’s lost its luster, pedigree, and you can see the decline in the brand’s models. M has become purely a marketing term for BMW. Though Flasch’s ideas about electrification and all-wheel drive will likely irk many of the brand’s loyalists, the M boss seems to have the determination to revive its hallowed status. It may be different than many might hope to see, but it’s a clearer direction than most have had while at M’s helm.

A timeline for a forthcoming bespoke M model is still intangible. We’ve seen no camouflaged M mules running around apart from the forthcoming 2020 M3. And Flasch’s statements seem to point to the idea of a purpose-built M still being in its more nascent stages, perhaps still just a design concept worked up by one of BMW’s designers. Maybe a 3-D rendering, maybe a clay mockup. Further, it’s also still unclear what layout the car would take. Flasch has spoken about his desire for a halo model in a similar vein to the mid-engine design of the i8. In fact, one of BMW’s board members recently disclosed that we could be seeing something like a McLaren competitor from the brand. However, we could also see a heavily hybridized four-door model come to fruition as well and be based on BMW’s carbon fiber chassis used in the latest generation 7 Series. That said, we’re still likely years away from seeing anything in the flesh. That said, it finally seems that M is in capable hands. Hopefully, our faith is restored soon.