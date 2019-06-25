BMW M Will Launch Plug-In Hybrid Variant First, Offer Full EV After 2025

It sounds like BMW's high-performance M division will be embracing electrification in the next handful of years. After unveiling its Vision M Next concept on Tuesday, BMW engineering boss Klaus Fröhlich spoke to Roadshow abut the company's plans to bring a plug-in hybrid to market, and eventually a fully electric car to the BMW M stable.

"A power PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) is next for M," said BMW's head of engineering Klaus Fröhlich. "Beyond 2025, there will be also possibly M BEVs (battery electric vehicles)." Hardly surprising, given a previous report had M CEO Frank Van Meel saying all M cars would be electrified by 2030.

The BMW engineering head also said that the upcoming M plug-in hybrid would produce around 600 horsepower while weighing somewhere between 3,500 and 3,800 pounds—which happens to be the same amount of power as the current M5 produces, but with approximately 600 to 900 pounds less weight.