Porsche GT Cars Won't Go Electric or Hybrid Anytime Soon, Brand Boss Says

Rejoice, Porsche purists. In spite of plans to introduce a hybrid 911 and the Taycan electric car, battery power won't be coming to the brand's track-focused GT cars anytime soon.

Speaking to Autocar, Porsche GT boss Andreas Preuninger says that electrification is "not something we think about at the moment." Chiefly because homologation rules require the brand's street cars to resemble the race cars to a certain degree and unless the racers suddenly become electric, the civilian models will remain gloriously reliant on unassisted internal combustion.

"There are ideas to maybe look in that direction for the normal sports car line but not for the GT cars," said Preuninger. "If we would decide to make all the racing cars electrified overnight, then we would have a reason to look into that but, as always, it has to be a connection between the cars we use on the track to the cars we sell with a number plate attached. Firstly, for homologation, but also we have to have the same DNA in the car and share the same platform, otherwise you lose credibility," explains the GT boss.