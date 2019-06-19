All Bentley Cars and SUVs Will Be Hybrid by 2023, Electric Model to Arrive by 2025

Before Bentley's first hybrid model, the ultra-luxurious and allegedly more fuel-efficient Bentayga Hybrid even goes on sale, the British automaker is laying out plans to electrify its entire lineup and eventually introduce its own electric-only vehicle.

"We will bring out hybrid versions of all our models by 2023," Bentley sales and marketing board member Chris Craft recently told Roadshow. This means that the Continental GT, recently unveiled Flying Spur, and flagship Mulsanne will all get electrified variants in the next few years. The company hasn't specified which models would go hybrid first or give any drivetrain details but modified versions of the plug-in Bentayga's existing system seem like pretty likely candidates.