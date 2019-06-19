All Bentley Cars and SUVs Will Be Hybrid by 2023, Electric Model to Arrive by 2025
Following in the Bentayga Hybrid's footsteps, the Continental GT, Flying Spur, and Mulsanne will all get electrified variants.
Before Bentley's first hybrid model, the ultra-luxurious and allegedly more fuel-efficient Bentayga Hybrid even goes on sale, the British automaker is laying out plans to electrify its entire lineup and eventually introduce its own electric-only vehicle.
"We will bring out hybrid versions of all our models by 2023," Bentley sales and marketing board member Chris Craft recently told Roadshow. This means that the Continental GT, recently unveiled Flying Spur, and flagship Mulsanne will all get electrified variants in the next few years. The company hasn't specified which models would go hybrid first or give any drivetrain details but modified versions of the plug-in Bentayga's existing system seem like pretty likely candidates.
Shortly after Bentley's entire lineup has been electrified, the British automaker plans on introducing a car running purely on electricity.
"The next big focal point is to launch our first full-electric car which we will do by 2025," said Craft. "Over 30 percent of luxury buyers are interested in electric cars," he adds. "That will be a big part of our future."
In contrast, rival carmaker Rolls-Royce has previously gone on record saying it isn't interested in building any hybrids at all, opting to go fully-electric when that technology becomes mainstream enough.
The Bentley Bentayga Hybrid is scheduled to hit the streets by the end of the year, and its plug-in electric motor and 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 promise an electric-only range of 31 miles. As for long-term battery life, Bentley parent-company Volkswagen recently announced that its own ID electric vehicles would come with an eight-year battery warranty, for what it's worth.
