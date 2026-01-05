Not AI: Japanese Tuner Put Pop-Up Headlights On A Modern Toyota 86

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

I believe it’s safe to say that pop-up headlights are done for, at least when it comes to new car design. Since Lamborghini brought back the Countach and Ferrari remade the Testarossa without the famous flippers, I’m not sure there’s much hope for any other retro revival. But just because automakers are over the fad doesn’t mean we are, and neither is Result Japan, a tuning shop that’s debuting a modern Toyota 86 with pop-ups at the 2026 Tokyo Auto Salon.

Result calls the car the NEO86. Looking at it from the rear three-quarter view, you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s just another widebody. It’s done up in Initial D garb like so many 86s before it, paying homage to the series’ AE86 Corolla. Everything gets more interesting once you pan to the side profile and see front fenders with more slant, corner marker ambers, and yup, pop-up headlights. It feels a little weird, like some type of optical illusion, but that doesn’t mean it’s bad.

It’s unclear what modifications Result Japan performed exactly, but a few are obvious. The fenders bulge out way more than before, the hood is cut up to accommodate the headlights with a unique lip, and the bumper is far from factory 86 fare. I, for one, appreciate the complete approach to making the look work. It may or may not be for you, but at least they didn’t just yank out the stock headlights and fill the blank space with Bondo.

Result Japan

Result says that pre-orders will kick off during the Tokyo Auto Salon, which runs from Jan. 9-11. It seems like they’ll be selling the entire kit for 86 owners to fit on their cars, but it’s unclear if there’s some type of dealer network to handle the installs or what. Pricing will surely be announced at launch, though as for now, your guess is as good as mine. Knowing how many of these have been hooned on skid pads and bumpy b-roads, there’s a chance this kit costs about as much as a first-gen 86.

People who are into it will probably pay whatever and be happy about it. Kudos to them!

