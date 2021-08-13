Lamborghini Countach: The V12 Icon Returns as an 800-HP Supercapacitor Hybrid

Just 112 of the new Countach are being made and Lamborghini is keen to remind you that this is a Countach, by shape at least. It's got a supercapacitor-augmented powertrain similar to the Sian's, which is cool and all but not a new build and the chassis is pretty much an Aventador with sick detailing. But if you're in the market for a multimillion-dollar, limited edition Lamborghini, "because it looks cool" is as good a reason to pick the new Countach over any of the others.

It's got the performance you'd expect, with a zero to 62 mph time of 2.8 seconds and 30-meter braking distance down from that. 802 horsepower gives you plenty to fling around—769 from the V12, a further 33 extra from the electric motor—and there's a horsepower for every 4.3 pounds. That means it weighs 3,516 pounds, which isn't too shabby for a hybrid thanks to the carbon fiber monocoque and weight-saving in the chassis.

Of course, with the supercapacitor over a battery it won't be eligible for a plug-in hybrid tax incentive, so advantage Ferrari there. But also you get to say your retrofuturistic hypercar has a supercapacitor in it, which is surely the point of the whole thing.