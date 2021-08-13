Lamborghini Countach: The V12 Icon Returns as an 800-HP Supercapacitor Hybrid

It's only fitting that the supercar's next iteration has sci-fi tech and looks to match.

By Hazel Southwell
Lamborghini
As reported just a few days ago, the Countach is back and, arguably, it looks great. Which is good news. The bad news is that it's not really a Countach so much as a bunch of other Lamborghinis smushed together and it's a crazy limited-edition, so you can't have one. But you can look at it and that's pretty good for a Friday afternoon.

The new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is a successor of sorts to the iconic supercar that first wore the Countach nameplate and was discontinued in 1990. It boasts a V12, of course, as part of a hybrid powertrain that Lamborghini's release says propels the car to a top speed of 221 miles per hour. And look, you or I ain't gonna buy it but if you saw one, you'd take a photo of it and send it to your car friends, wouldn't you?

Just 112 of the new Countach are being made and Lamborghini is keen to remind you that this is a Countach, by shape at least. It's got a supercapacitor-augmented powertrain similar to the Sian's, which is cool and all but not a new build and the chassis is pretty much an Aventador with sick detailing. But if you're in the market for a multimillion-dollar, limited edition Lamborghini, "because it looks cool" is as good a reason to pick the new Countach over any of the others.

It's got the performance you'd expect, with a zero to 62 mph time of 2.8 seconds and 30-meter braking distance down from that. 802 horsepower gives you plenty to fling around—769 from the V12, a further 33 extra from the electric motor—and there's a horsepower for every 4.3 pounds. That means it weighs 3,516 pounds, which isn't too shabby for a hybrid thanks to the carbon fiber monocoque and weight-saving in the chassis.

Of course, with the supercapacitor over a battery it won't be eligible for a plug-in hybrid tax incentive, so advantage Ferrari there. But also you get to say your retrofuturistic hypercar has a supercapacitor in it, which is surely the point of the whole thing. 

And what about the color? Well, it looks mighty fine in Warhammer Skull White but Lamborghini is also offering "a range of heritage exterior paint options" including Giallo Countach and Verde Medio. If that doesn't excite you, please make sure you are sitting down and not taking a drink when I tell you there is also a metallic range of options including Viola Pasifae and Blu Uranus. 

In terms of the Countach's interior, it's as luxurious as you'd expect. Inspired by the interior of Ferruccio Lamborghini's own Countach (apparently) the model that's been unveiled has black and red stylings but given how much these are likely to cost, you can probably request pastel pink if you really want.

Lambo does also point out there's an 8.4-inch touchscreen to bring the Countach kicking and screaming into the world of infotainment and—we know, this was the main thing you were worrying about before making the purchase—it has Apple CarPlay.

The sleek Countach LPI 800-4 is debuting in earnest at The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering during Monterey Car Week, which is going on right now. Prepare to see lots of Instagram posts about it, starting now and going on for eternity as deliveries kick off in the first quarter of 2022.

Sick of automotive writers referencing Philip K Dick? Tell me about it on hazel@thedrive.com

