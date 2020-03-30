Only a Fool Would Keep a 1990 Lamborghini Countach With 84 Miles on the Clock

Even as one of the more desirable and better-known classic Italian cars, the Lamborghini Countach isn't all that hard to find for sale across the internet. If you're a well-to-do collector, you can have your pick of beaten-down, high-mileage examples or hardly driven museum pieces. This car, a 1990 Countach 25th Anniversary model, fits into the latter category with just 135 kilometers on the clock, equaling about 84 miles. As you'd expect, it looks perfect with most of the factory plastic in place...still, it's likely a nightmare underneath thanks to three long decades of sitting almost completely still.

This Countach has the divisive U.S.-spec front bumper, though that's not enough to ruin its perfect poster-car proportions. The spotless cream-colored leather remains wrapped in Lambo-branded plastic, as does most of the cabin. Alas, its black paint is as glossy as ever and appears to have been treated properly—swirl marks can be a real Achilles heel when trying to sell a half-million-dollar car.