Only a Fool Would Keep a 1990 Lamborghini Countach With 84 Miles on the Clock
If you fall into that category, feel free to scoop this one up for just shy of $600,000.
Even as one of the more desirable and better-known classic Italian cars, the Lamborghini Countach isn't all that hard to find for sale across the internet. If you're a well-to-do collector, you can have your pick of beaten-down, high-mileage examples or hardly driven museum pieces. This car, a 1990 Countach 25th Anniversary model, fits into the latter category with just 135 kilometers on the clock, equaling about 84 miles. As you'd expect, it looks perfect with most of the factory plastic in place...still, it's likely a nightmare underneath thanks to three long decades of sitting almost completely still.
This Countach has the divisive U.S.-spec front bumper, though that's not enough to ruin its perfect poster-car proportions. The spotless cream-colored leather remains wrapped in Lambo-branded plastic, as does most of the cabin. Alas, its black paint is as glossy as ever and appears to have been treated properly—swirl marks can be a real Achilles heel when trying to sell a half-million-dollar car.
Its 5.2-liter V-12 engine produced 449 horsepower and 360 pound-feet of torque when new, and with the car’s low mileage, the current power numbers probably aren’t that far off. That said, a dyno run might not be the wisest idea since the car's seals are likely rotted and in major need of replacement.
Having traveled just 84 miles, this Countach is the definition of new-old-stock. It's safe to say it's never even seen the road, only rolling from one trailer to the next and into a cushy garage parking spot.
Even though it’s practically new, the car almost definitely needs some work to run perfectly. Lamborghinis, especially older ones, aren't known for their reliability and the already-finicky electronics probably aren't happy about spending 30 years collecting dust in storage. Even so, the $568,496 USD asking price isn’t all that outrageous considering the state of the market. Only 657 examples of the 25th Anniversary car were produced, and with Horacio Pagani’s fingerprints all over the special edition's lightweight composites, it’s not going down in value anytime soon.
We've reached out to the folks at Lamborghini Montreal for more details on the car and its back story, and we'll update this article as more information becomes available.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
h/t: Carscoops
- RELATEDBlink and You’ll Miss Your First Look at the V-12 Lamborghini Squadra Corse HypercarSurprising nobody, Lambo's new hypercar will look as loud as it sounds.READ NOW
- RELATEDOne-Off 1985 Lamborghini Countach QV Downdraft Is Headed to AuctionIt was the original press car used to launch the iconic supercar.READ NOW
- RELATEDBankrupt Billionaire's Lamborghini Countach Discovered Roadside After Burning to a CrispJames Stunt was under court orders not to sell or diminish the value of this car collection in any way, so this may be an issue.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Time-Capsule 1991 Lamborghini Countach Is the Perfect (Super) Early Christmas PresentA 2,000-mile time capsule from a most glorious era.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Is What It's Like To Drive A 1985 Lamborghini Countach LP5000S QVIt's hot, the clutch is heavy, it smells like fuel, it's hard to park, and it's absolutely perfect.READ NOW