For Sale: 26-Mile 1990 Chevy 454 SS Pickup Still Rocking Its Factory Plastic Wrap

Back to the crazy low-mile truck. Its paint has luckily avoided any swirling from the annual dust-off, and there are no scuffs to speak of, at least from what we can tell in the photos. That includes the bed, the 15-inch wheels...you get the picture. Even its engine is clean enough to eat off, but make sure you don't drip any ketchup on that glossy black intake cover.

Given the fact that the 454 SS was produced for just four model years, production capped out around 17,000 units. As a result, this picture-perfect pickup is also exceedingly rare. While most owners took care of their beloved Chevys, perhaps none looked after (or neglected, you be the judge) them as much as this guy.

We know you've been waiting all this time to find out how much it costs, so we'll put it in plain English: $52,900. That's quite the appreciation considering the truck's included window sticker shows an MSRP of $18,863 (equivalent to around $37,000 today. Should you need financing options, the online listing says that terms up to 84 months are available, though we'd keep it as short as possible.

h/t: Motor Authority

