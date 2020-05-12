Reports of a New 650-HP Supercharged Chevy Silverado Are Still Cloudy at Best

We've heard the rumors ever since Ford released its Baja-slaying Raptor truck: So-and-so is building another off-road pickup, only better and more powerful. That, of course, has yet to happen, though we may finally see it with the supposedly Hellcat-powered Ram TRX. Chevrolet is also said to throw its hat in the ring with a supercharged Silverado model and, depending on who you ask, it could be coming sooner rather than later. We can't be so sure, though.

TFL reported on Monday that GM is working a version of its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 (currently found in the Chevy Camaro ZL1) to slot in its new full-size pickups and SUVs. An anonymous tipster alerted the outlet of the power plant's development, saying it's on the table despite all the coronavirus craziness at present. That would mean a 640- or 650-horsepower LT4 bound for the half-ton Silverado, placing it far above the almighty Raptor in terms of power. And it's said to be an off-road competitor, not a street rod in the vein of the Chevy 454 SS from the early 1990s.

However, Muscle Cars and Trucks claims that talks of a high-po Chevy pickup have been shelved, citing inside sources. Instead, the only big truck slated to receive the LT4—according to MC&T's report—is the Cadillac Escalade. This can be traced back to a prior rumor detailing a hotted-up Caddy SUV, which will presumably receive the Blackwing moniker like its CT4-V and CT5-V brethren.