You Missed Your Chance at a Free 6.2-Liter V-8 Ejected from this Crashed Chevy Camaro ZL1

Ever heard the term "yard sale?" No, not the front-lawn flea market, but the usage borrowed from the world of skiing: to wipe out so hard that you scatter your skis, poles, hat, goggles, scarf, and anything else on your person. Crash a car hard enough, and you can do the same with vital parts , something that the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Colorado learned this week after leaving the road at such speed that it tore the 6.2.-liter supercharged V-8 right out of their car, with body and motor landing in a heap 340 feet from the pavement

Authorities from the Denver, Colorado suburb of Aurora posted photos of the crashed Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on Facebook on Thursday. Though extreme damage mangled the Camaro almost beyond recognition, the newly-freed engine bears valve covers that say "Supercharged LT4." Six hundred and fifty horsepower (and equivalent torque) pours forth from that mill, making the ZL1 the fastest factory Camaro ever now that the Z28 has been canceled.

While the exact nature of the crash is still unknown, one can only assume that the driver must've been driving extremely fast and rolled multiple times after leaving the road. It's always shocking to see an entire engine ejected from a wreck. Though we've seen it before, it takes an extremely specific set of circumstances to cleanly tear a motor off its mounts and break all fluid, air, electrical and mechanical connections to the car in a single instant—given how the car came to rest perched atop it with heavy lower-front damage, we suspect an underside impact is responsible.