High-Speed Crash Launches Whole Subaru WRX Engine and Transmission Into Nearby Yard
Yet another case of why you should keep your hooning shenanigans on the racetrack and off public roads.
One Subaru WRX driver recently, and infamously, learned the dangers of speeding through a residential neighborhood when they collided with another vehicle, sending his car's engine and transmission flying into a nearby neighbor's yard.
According to Facebook user Allan Keith, a random Subaru flat-four somehow ended up on his lawn with its exhaust still attached, but it wasn’t a case of an incorrect delivery snafu from Amazon Prime. Rather, it appears a second-generation Subaru Impreza was involved in a high-speed crash in Keith’s neighborhood, where the posted speed limit is reportedly 30 miles per hour.
The crash was apparently so intense that the driver was ejected from the Impreza, much like its drivetrain. Few details have been divulged, and it’s hard to determine where exactly this accident occurred. Nonetheless, Keith later updated his Facebook to say that although the driver was ejected upon impact, he only suffered “a severe concussion, broken ribs, and a broken hip.”
With how mangled the Subaru is, let alone, for the entire drivetrain to end up outside the car, it’s safe to say that the driver is incredibly lucky to have survived the crash with only those injuries. It’s also a testament to how safe modern cars are as the passenger cell appears to be largely intact.
Regardless, as self-professed car and speed enthusiasts ourselves, we understand the temptation to let ‘er rip when you’re out and about, especially if you’re in a fun car. However, for everyone’s sake, including yours, stick to the racetrack and autocross for your hooning needs.
We've reached out to the Mr. Keith for comment and will update if we hear back.
